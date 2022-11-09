Watch Now
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl

Anthony Henson was a paramedic for White River Township Fire Territory
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:46:24-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.

Anthony Henson, 47, faces seven counts after admitting to wrongdoing when approached by investigators, according to court documents.

Henson told police the girl “did the right thing” by telling a school teacher about the “routine” of Henson touching her.

The girl told a teacher after the school held a body safety class.

Court documents allege Henson touched the girl many times and told authorities that Henson made her touch his privates as well as touching her own both over and under her clothes.

The girl said she was afraid to tell anyone about Henson’s touching because she was afraid and thought she’d get in trouble.

White River Township Fire Territory Chief Jeremy Pell told WRTV that Henson is no longer with the department. He stated his employment was terminated as soon as they received the probable cause affidavit.

