'Armed and dangerous': Anderson police seek help finding suspect in October homicide

ANDERSON — Anderson police have requested the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

Detectives on Friday obtained warrants for the arrest of David L. Jones Jr., 54, who officials say fatally shot Tyreke Love, 23.

Investigators consider Jones to be armed and dangerous, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Police say the killing happened in or near the 2200 block of Fulton Street on Oct. 9. It was there officers found Love suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment complex. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sometime later, police took three people into custody from the 2900 block of Sheridan Street after obtaining a search warrant for a vehicle and residence there.

Formal charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon were filed against Jones on Friday.

Anderson police asked that anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts to call Lt. Steve Denny at 765-648-6759. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.