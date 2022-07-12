NEW CASTLE — At least one person was wounded in a shooting late Monday involving "several juveniles," police say.

New Castle police say two people, including the one who was shot, were critically injured.

Officers began their investigation after responding about 9:57 p.m. to the 2300 block of Spring Street for a report of a person down and bleeding from the chest, police said in a Tuesday news release.

That location is near a Marathon gas station at the corner of Brown and Spring streets.

Shortly afterward, officers were called to a local hospital for a report of one person who was shot and another with "unknown injuries" to their hand. Both those people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Police said the victims included a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

"At this time, this incident is still under investigation and more information will be released in the coming days," the release states.

This is a developing story.