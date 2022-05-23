Bar ordered to close after shooting critically injures one in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A bar on the northwest side of Indianapolis has been ordered to close by a fire marshal after a person was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Pike Township Fire Marshal Division Chief Jonathan Kempler said N Zone Bar and Grill was ordered to close immediately after they were operating without entertainment or construction permits.

Kempler told WRTV they routinely check for permits at businesses after critical incidents, like a shooting. The bar has been ordered to close until they get all of the proper permits.

WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes The N Zone Bar and Grill was ordered to close on Sunday, May 22, 2022, by the Pike Township Fire Marshal for operating without all of the necessary permits.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area near the bar on the report of a person shot around 3 a.m. Sunday, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot and was in critical condition, Foley said.

Additional details about the shooting haven't been confirmed.

WRTV reached out to the owner of the bar, who declined to comment and deferred WRTV to their attorney. WRTV is working to identify and contact their attorney.