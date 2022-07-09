Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

BCSO Deputy's vehicle struck while conducting traffic stop

BCSO Deputy crash.png
Photo Provided / Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Bartholomew County Deputy's vehicle was struck on July 9, while conducting a traffic stop.
BCSO Deputy crash.png
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 18:32:51-04

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, on early July 9, Deputy Billy Bryant was conducting a traffic stop when another vehicle struck his car.

Bryant had stopped a vehicle due to an equipment violation on US31, near Lowell Road. The vehicle pulled over to the left side of the road.

Bryant had his emergency lights on when another vehicle hit the end of his car, causing his vehicle to hit the car he pulled over.

Bryant exited his car and made sure both drivers of the two vehicles were okay. The Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Bryant was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

“We are all thankful that Deputy Bryant was able to walk away from this collision without serious injuries,” Chief Deputy Chris Lane said. “This is another reminder of how driving under the influence can be dangerous for all members of the community including law enforcement.”

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE