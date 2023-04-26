Beech Grove Police investigating fatal shooting

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the Diplomat North Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Albany St. in Beech Grove at 9:17 p.m. reference a person shot. Officers arrived on scene to find a 26-year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers on scene began administering first aid until medics could arrive on scene. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as DeMarcus French by the Marion County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a disturbance that occurred in a common hallway of one of the apartment buildings. Crime lab responded to the scene, and individuals involved in the altercation have been interviewed. Police do not their appears to be an ongoing threat to the general public at this time.