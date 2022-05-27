Bloomington police arrest man in shooting during Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting during Little 500 weekend in Bloomington.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, the man was arrested after he shot a 26-year-old man during a fight outside of a restaurant near 6th Street and Lincoln Street.

The man who was shot was eventually flown to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, according to the release.

Through their investigation, detectives determined there was a fight between two groups of people in the parking lot before shots were fired, according to the release.

On Thursday, detectives spoke with the man, 33, of Bloomington, and arrested him and preliminary charged him with attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to the release. Formal charges haven't been filed yet, according to online court records.

Detectives determined there was no connection between this shooting and another shooting that injured three people around the same time and in the same area.