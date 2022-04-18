Body of young boy found in wooded area of southern Indiana, ISP seeks help identifying him

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a young boy who was found dead in a wooded area in Washington County over the weekend.

According to state police, a resident mushroom hunting around 7:30 p.m. in the eastern part of the county when they located the body of a child between the ages of five and eight years old near a roadway.

Investigators have not been able to determine the identity of the young boy. He's described as a young, Black male between the ages of five and eight years old. The child is approximately four feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators believe the boy died sometime within the last week.

The child's cause and time of death will be determined by the coroner.

If you have any information that could help in the identification of the child, contact Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.