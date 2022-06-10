Bond raised for woman accused of killing child, grandfather after driving drunk into home

HARTFORD CITY — A judge has increased the bond tenfold for a woman accused of killing a child and his grandfather and injuring others last week when she allegedly crashed through a Montpelier home while driving intoxicated.

Blackford Superior Court Judge Nick Barry raised bond for Brandi Bare, 46, from $5,000 to $50,000 during a Thursday hearing, court documents show.

Bare fatally struck Jenson Reynolds, 5, and his grandfather, Jerry "Jake Michael," 74, and seriously injured two other people when she crashed into a home with about eight people sitting on the front porch, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

It happened June 6 when Bare was driving on Main Street and went into the home, in the 100 block of East Blaine Street, police have said.

After the crash, Bare was seen crying and saying she "did not mean to do it," according to the affidavit.

Bare was then placed in a police vehicle and got out, having managed to slip a handcuff off her left wrist. An officer later caught up to her and she fell to the ground crying, saying "she could not do this," according to the affidavit.

Two other members of the family were flown to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Bare is charged with two counts each of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of resisting law enforcement.

She's scheduled to appear before a jury Aug. 10.

A petition was filed through Change.org calling for Bare's bond to be revoked. As of Friday, it had more than 9,800 signatures.