Drunken driver kills 2 after crashing into home in Blackford County

Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 06, 2022
MONTPELIER — A drunken driver crashed through a home Thursday evening in Montpelier and killed a child and a man, according to police.

According to a press release from the Montpelier Police Department, the woman, Brandi Bare, 46, was driving on Main Street and crashed into a home in the 100 block of East Blaine Street.

Jerry "Jake" Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were killed in the crash, according to the release. Two other people were injured and flown to hospitals in Indianapolis. Their conditions are unknown.

Bare was charged on Friday with two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle when intoxicated and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to online court records.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning, according to court records.

