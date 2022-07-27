Watch Now
Boy accidentally shoots, kills sister in Muncie home: police

The boy, 6, grabbed the gun from a safe inside the home
WRTV / Chase Sarten
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 26, 2022
MUNCIE — A 5-year-old died Tuesday in Muncie when she was shot inside her home.

Officers received a report of a person shot at 2:25 p.m. at a location in the 2800 block of Monroe Street in Muncie.

Upon arrival, police located a child with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the 5-year-old was shot by her 6-year-old male sibling after the sibling retrieved the gun from inside a safe in the home. Police say the shooting appeared accidental.

According to police, the child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a press release, the Muncie Police Department explained that the parents of the two children were arrested for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges.

WRTV will withhold their names until formal charges are filed.

This is a developing story.

