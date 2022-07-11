Businesses in Broad Ripple react to weekend violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A weekend shooting at a shopping mall in Broad Ripple has businesses in the area reacting to the ongoing violence.

"Any act of senseless gun violence in our community is one too many and we will and we will continue to say whatever led up to this incident gun violence is never the answer." IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, which is located at the shopping mall between Winthrop Avenue and Compton Street.

Police said officers were in the area for a special detail called BREZ — which stands for Broad Ripple Entertainment Zone. The special detail has been in place for more than a year now and adds more officers to the area.

“A lot of officers work the Broad Ripple and will continue to do so as long as the grant continues to do so,” Burris said.

Aryk Whittwer works at the Great Clips in the strip mall where the shooting took place. He said that violence is all over Broad Ripple and all over Indianapolis right now.

“They have to send out two cleanup crews, one on Saturday and one on Sunday and because you walk into this at 7 or 8 in the morning and it looks like chaos,” Whittwer said.

He feels like the ongoing violence over time is going to give Broad Ripple a bad reputation.

“In Broad Ripple, it just seems to culminate here so this strip mall is used as a parking garage now. Late at night, people have to pay for parking, people culminate here. There are hundreds and hundreds of cars and people partying,” Whittwer added.

The map below details some of the violent crimes that occurred this year in Broad Ripple.

Editor's note: This map is still in progress and may not contain all of the incidents of violence.