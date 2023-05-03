Car stolen on Indy's west side may have infant inside, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a stolen vehicle with a 7-month-old infant inside.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4000 block of W Washington Street near Holt Road at approximately 7:45 pm on a report of a stolen vehicle with a 7-month-old inside.

Police say the vehicle that was reportedly taken was a gold Ford Taurus with license plate TUN805. The infant, identified by IMPD as Jackson Shugars, was believed to be inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle shown is an actual photo of the vehicle from earlier in the day, according to IMPD.

Police are asking business owners and residents near the 4000 block of W. Washington Street to check their cameras for any sign of the vehicle. IMPD says there may have been a delay in reporting the vehicle missing so they are unsure of the exact time it was taken.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911 immediately.