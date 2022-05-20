Charges dismissed in alleged July 4 attack at Monroe Lake after restorative justice resolves case

MONROE COUNTY — All chages filed in connection with an alleged racially-motivated attack two years ago at Lake Monroe have been dismissed.

The motion was filed Wednesday in Monroe Circuit Court to dismiss the charges against Vaughxx Booker, a central Indiana community activist, and Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox the two men accused of attacking him on July 4, 2020.

Booker, who is Black, previously said five white men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and threatened to "get a noose."

Purdy and Cox faced charges including criminal confinement, battery, and intimidation filed in July 2020.

Then, in August 2021, charges of trespass and felony battery were filed against Booker.

But in March, restorative justice was successfully used to resolve the case.

The process includes a conference between the offender and victim and gives the offender an opportunity to apologize, the Associated Press reports.

It may include a face-to-face meeting facilitated by trained practitioners to discuss what happened and its impact.

The Indianapolis Department of Natural Resources initially investigated the case and made no immediate arrests.