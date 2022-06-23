Editor's Note: This story mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate attention, call. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Prosecutor's Office said it intends to file criminal charges against a man shot by police in April, saying he pointed a gun at bystanders and a sheriff's deputy.

That man, who authorities have not identified, was shot three times during the encounter as police were responding to his home for a call of a suicidal person.

It happened late April 20 in rural Brown County, according to Indiana State Police, which investigated the shooting.

Police have said the man drew a handgun and pointed it toward police, prompting an officer to fire his weapon in response. On Thursday, the prosecutor's office clarified it was a Brown County Sheriff's deputy who shot the man.

It was later discovered the man's gun was not loaded.

The encounter was captured on the deputy's body camera.

"After reviewing the evidence and reviewing the bodycam footage, the Brown County Prosecutor's Office finds that the deputy exercised remarkable restraint," the findings state.

The findings state the man pointed his gun at the deputy three times and was commanded 14 times to drop the weapon before he was shot. They also say the man pointed the gun at other civilians.

"The fact that the revolver was later found to be unloaded was found to be unpersuasive in the Brown County Prosecutor's Office's determination as it is unreasonable to require the deputy, or any other Hoosier, to have such knowledge when there is reasonable fear for one's life. In short, neither the deputy nor the eyewitnesses knew whether or not the revolver was loaded," the findings state.

The prosecutor's office said the body camera footage will be released to the public once the criminal case is resolved.

