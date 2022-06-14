Court docs: Indy woman killed man in May during argument

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been arrested and charged following the death of an Indianapolis man on May 27.

According to court documents, Tonika Miller, 32, was charged Monday with reckless homicide and two counts of child neglect in connection to the shooting death of Dashawn Roscoe.

IMPD was dispatched to the 10100 block of Tinton Court at the Carriage House East Apartments on a report of a person shot around 2 a.m. on May 27.

According to court documents, Miller and Roscoe had a relationship for five years. The couple has two children together and a one-bedroom apartment that both children slept in with the couple on a nightly basis.

A statement provided by Miller to police said the children were put to bed at about 10:30 p.m. on May 26. The couple then left the children in the apartment to go have sex near the playground of the apartment complex.

Miller continued by stating she and Roscoe had an argument.

Miller stated that she had brought her handgun for protection since they were out late in the apartment complex. After having sex, Miller said that she and Roscoe had an argument. She left Roscoe at the park, which is confirmed through surveillance footage.

Court documents said Miller returned to the apartment briefly, but left and came back in contact with Roscoe near the leasing office of the apartment complex.

There the two got into a physical altercation, ending with Miller striking Roscoe in the head with her handgun.

IMPD states video shows Roscoe immediately falling to the ground and Miller attempting to apply pressure to his head.

According to the Marion County Coroner's Office, Roscoe died from a gunshot wound to the head.