'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.

“It’s crazy. I’ve had my wallet stolen three times in the last two months,” Indianapolis resident Mark McClelland said.

McClelland says he is a long-time Indianapolis resident. He says he is a frequent shopper at the Family Dollar and now keeps his wallet chained to his belt as a precaution.

“People will steal your phone when you got it plugged in,“ McClelland said.

Police records show that this specific Family Dollar store is no stranger to reports of crime.

IMPD has been called out to reports of thefts, robberies and shoplifting at least 77 times in the last five years.

Just a block up the street, a Walgreens store has seen its fair share of crime too. IMPD has been called out to this location 16 times in that same time frame.

“I can’t focus on that, so much so I can’t live my life fearful of what could be,” Tia Wilson, Owner and Chef at Chicken Scratch on the northeast side.

Wilson’s gourmet spinoff of cajun wings first started on the west side a few years ago. After high demand, she opened a location on the northeast side of Indy.

“We are right here on the strip it is easily accessible,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the crime hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves and serving up her community. She adds that her restaurant hasn’t seen any impacts from the crime.

“I’m not fearful – we are not in a bad area,” Wilson said.