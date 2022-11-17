Watch Now
Delaware County man sentenced to 145 years for child molestation

Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 17, 2022
MUNCIE — A Delaware County man was sentenced to 145 years in prison for child molestation, prosecutors have announced.

It comes after a jury found Thomas L. Beall, 37, guilty on five total counts of child molesting — three as a level 1 felony and two as a level 4. One count was dismissed, court records show.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 162 years.

During sentencing, Delaware Circuit Court Judge Marianne Vorhees said the victims "have suffered long-term and significant harm at the hands of the defendant," according to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

