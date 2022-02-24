Docs: Carmel man thought he was Trump, parents were Clinton's before deadly attack

CARMEL — A Carmel man accused of killing his father and injuring his mother told detectives he believed he was Donald Trump and his parents were the Clintons, according to a court document.

The incident happened on Feb. 21 at a home in the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive.

When police arrived around 6 p.m., they found David Claerbout, 75, in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the probable cause affidavit, Carmel Police Department Detective Christopher Bay said Christopher Claerbout told detectives that he went to his parent's house on Monday to arrest his mother to hold her under the war crimes act for crimes against him and the country.

Claerbout admitted to putting his mother in handcuffs several hours earlier and claimed she "was a prisoner of war and that she was going to go to Guantanamo Bay", according to court documents.

Claerbout's mother told police her son had handcuffed and tied her up around 9 a.m. and had been beating and yelling at her and had shoved her down the stairs at one point.

Claerbout's mother told detectives that her son had been "ranting and raving" and that he thinks she isn't his mother and believes several conspiracy theories including that "he is Donald Trump and that she and her husband are Bill and Hillary Clinton."

Claerbout told detectives that he was molested as a child and his parents "passed him around for sex as a child to a lot of politicians."

Bay wrote the interview ended when detectives asked him if he had seen his father earlier and he didn't answer the question.

After the attack, Claerbout stole his father's car and left the house, according to the affidavit. He was arrested in southern Indiana after Indiana State Police chased him and he ran off into the woods.

An autopsy later determined David Claerbout had 20 stab wounds to the hand, chest, back and abdomen.

Claerbout was charged Thursday with murder, two counts of criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation, auto theft and two counts of theft, according to online court records.