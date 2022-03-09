MADISON COUNTY — An Elwood man has been sentenced for the death of his 2-year-old stepson in October 2018 while the boy was in his care.

A judge ordered Jacob Wootton, 29, to serve 52 years in prison after Wootton pleaded guilty in December to charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and habitual offender, online court records show.

Wootton was also ordered to pay $185 in court fees.

The toddler died in Wootton's care on Oct. 26, 2018.

Police responded to the 2700 block of South K Street in Elwood for an unconscious not breathing 2-year-old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wootton told police he left the toddler in a bathtub to check on a different child and forgot about him, then heard a thud.

When he returned to the 2-year-old, he was lying on his back, unresponsive, and his head was "dangling" off the back of the tub, according to the document.

Wottoon also said he tried running the toddler under cold water, beat on his face, patted him on the back, smacked him in the face, bit him on the cheek and tried CPR to keep him awake.

An autopsy found the child had multiple bruises that weren't consistent with a fall.