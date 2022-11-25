Ex-Indiana doctor gets 1 year for sexual battery of patients

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A former northern Indiana doctor has been sentenced to one year in jail after admitting that he sexually battered two patients during examinations.

Fifty-three-year-old Darryl Henry received a 2½-year sentence for each count of sexual battery he pleaded guilty to, but his jail time was capped at one year under the plea agreement he entered in August.

The Elkhart Truth reports that an Elkhart County judge told Henry that he had violated his Hippocratic Oath with his behavior toward his female patients.

Henry was arrested in August 2019 on a warrant issued after police investigated claims made by two female patients.