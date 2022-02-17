Exclusive video shows final moments of police chase on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — We're learning more about a police chase early Wednesday that ended in a crash at South State and East Minnesota streets and sent two people to the hospital.

Exclusive video provided of the final moments before the crash show the driver was backed in by police.

In the video, provided by Isabel's Street Tacos, IMDP officers can be seen stepping out of their patrol cars and pointing what looks like a gun towards the driver.

Rhonda Lutane has lived on the 1700 block of Thaddeus Street since the beginning of May. She says this is the first time that she has heard anything like what she heard Wednesday morning.

“Well first I kept hearing a bang, which I thought was car doors but man that's an awful lot. Then I heard somebody scream, then I heard a shot and then I heard sirens — so I knew something was going on,” Lutane said.

The pursuit began after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance just after midnight in the 1700 block of Thaddeus Street, according to IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner.

The woman told dispatchers she had been battered and a man stole her Jeep, Buckner said.

Buckner said the driver led police on a chase, which ended in a crash that injured two people in a vehicle that was struck on its driver's side.

Medics transported a woman who had been ejected from the vehicle to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. A passenger was also hospitalized in stable condition, said IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner.

“The Jeep failed to yield to the stop sign here at state street and struck a vehicle that was going northbound state street. struck it in the driver side of the vehicle causing damage to the vehicle and causing the driver to be objected out.,” Buckner said.

Buckner said the suspect intentionally crashed into IMPD vehicles before he was arrested.

Marion county community corrections confirmed that the suspect was placed on a GPS monitoring system on June 21 for two separate felonies — one involving marijuana and another for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The suspect was arrested again on Feb. 11 on a felony habitual traffic violator charge and then released.