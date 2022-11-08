Family of man killed by Lawrence cops says death prevents mom's kidney transplant

LAWRENCE — The family of a man killed by Lawrence police last month says Carlos Trotter's death means his mother can't receive a needed kidney transplant.

"The family of Carlos Trotter suffered emotional distress as a result of the death," attorney Jeffrey Cardella said in a Nov. 2 tort claim notice. "Additionally, Shirley Trotter, the mother, was unable to receive a kidney transplant from her son due to his premature death."

A tort claim notice is the first step towards filing a civil suit against a public agency in Indiana.

Officers shot Trotter, 36, on Oct. 27 after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashed and "produced a weapon" just north of 30th Street in the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

A Lawrence officer shot Trotter one time, police said. Police did not say what kind of weapon Trotter produced that day. The weapon was found in Trotter's vehicle, police said.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said his department is aware of the tort claim notice and is consulting attorneys.

"It would be inappropriate for us to offer further comment, pending the ongoing investigation and legal process," Woodruff said.

Woodruff has not identified the officer who shot Trotter. The officer was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of police and internal investigations.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.