FBI arrests 2 Indianapolis men, 1 Greenwood man for roles in Jan. 6 riots

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:59:59-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says two men from Indianapolis and one man from Greenwood have been arrested on charges related to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The Indianapolis Field Office of the FBI announced the arrests on social media, saying the three men were all charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

All of the men, who are related, were arrested at their homes Thursday morning, an FBI spokesperson said. Their initial appearances were also scheduled for Thursday in New Albany.

An FBI spokesperson said the men were not featured on some of the seeking information posters related to the Jan. 6 riots.

At least nine other people from Indiana have been charged in connection with the riots.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

