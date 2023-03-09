FBI, IMPD investigating armed robbery of armored truck on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators from both IMPD and the FBI are investigating the armed robbery of an armored truck on the city's east side this morning.
According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of E. Washington Street east of Irvington in Indianapolis for a report of an armed robbery.
There were no injuries reported and investigators are working to determine what happened, according to IMPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college