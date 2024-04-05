FBI warns of international organized theft groups in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis is warning Hoosiers of the potential for being victims of international criminals.

FBI Indianapolis wants Hoosiers to take extra precautions as they leave for vacations with warmer weather coming as the potential for break-ins by international criminals rises.

According to the FBI, international theft groups are typically comprised of individuals from South American countries who travel to the United States to participate in organized theft rings and are likely responsible for select organized burglaries and thefts in Indiana.

The theft groups have been known to target affluent neighborhoods when families are out of town.

“This crime is definitely on the FBI’s radar, and we are tracking identified international organized theft groups to intercept them as they move between targets and are working with our law enforcement partners to mitigate the threat,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.

Staying aware is key to avoiding becoming a victim.

Tips from the FBI include:

