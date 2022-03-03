Man sues FedEx for 'emotional distress and negligence' in Indianapolis mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has filed a lawsuit against FedEx stemming from last year’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis facility.

Cameron Olson filed the three-page lawsuit accusing FedEx of emotional distress and negligence.

He was working on April 15, 2021, at the facility when Brandon Scott Hole, 19, killed eight employees — Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Olson’s complaint says he tried to save lives by going to his vehicle, getting a firearm and confronting the shooter in what is described as a “shootout.”

Olson, who said in the lawsuit that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, is seeking $100,000 in damages for what he calls the horrific experience, trauma and neglect.

The lawsuit says Olson is troubled that FedEx never showed appreciation or concern about his well-being and that he worries the company might retaliate and fire him.

WRTV has reached out to FedEx for comment.