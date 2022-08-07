Watch Now
Former Plainfield school employee arrested; facing drug dealing-related charge

PLAINFIELD — A former employee of the Plainfield Community School Corporation was arrested Thursday by police and is facing several charges.

Marquis Feldman, 22, was charged by prosecutors Friday with dealing in marijuana, battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to online court records.

According to a press release from the Plainfield Police Department, the department isn't releasing additional information at this time because the case is still under investigation.

In a press release, Brooke Orner, director of communications for the school corporation, Feldman had an "expanded" criminal history background check before he was hired in March 2020.

Once the school corporation was made aware of his arrest, he was terminated, Orner said.

The school corporation hasn't confirmed his position.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 13.

