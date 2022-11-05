Watch Now
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced after OWI arrest

Photo provided by City of Fort Wayne
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 05, 2022
FORT WAYNE — Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated last month.

A judge sentenced the mayor to a suspended jail term of 365 days.

As part of the plea agreement, Henry's driving privileges are suspended for another 65 days. He is not allowed to have any alcoholic beverages and also must submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

He was also ordered to pay the City $2,776.04 in restitution and $390.90 to the other driver involved in the crash.

Henry's blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Oct. 8 , court records said. Indiana's legal limit to drive is 0.08.

He had told police he drank "too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.

Henry, 70, is currently in his fourth term as mayor of Fort Wayne and is seeking re-election for a fifth term.

