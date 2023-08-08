Four Juveniles arrested for breaking into vehicles in Fishers KIA parking lot

FISHERS — Fishers Police arrested four juveniles, ages 16, 15 and 14 for breaking into vehicles in the Napleton KIA of Fishers parking lot on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the car lot on Britton Park Road after the security video monitoring system on the property was notified of several subjects breaking into vehicles.

Officers arrived and found one subject fleeing across the property and a black Kia Soul exiting the parking lot.

Police observed the black KIA Soul flee northbound on State Road 37. After a short pursuit and using tire deflation devices, the vehicle eventually crashed near 116th St. The four suspects then fled the vehicle on foot.

Police said the driver was taken into custody shortly after exiting the vehicle.

The other three suspects were found hiding in a trash dumpster and taken into custody.

According to police, the black KIA Soul was stolen from a residence in Indianapolis. Police also found six damaged vehicles in the Fishers KIA parking lot.

Two vehicles had smashed windows and five of the vehicles had interior damage including damage to the steering column/ignition switch.

This comes after a rise of KIA and Hyundai thefts.. In 2023, as of July 17, thefts of Kia vehicles were up 400% in Indiana and thefts of Hyundai vehicles were up nearly 250%.

The City of Indianapolis recently announced their participation in a national lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

