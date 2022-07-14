INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a person they say tried to kidnap a child Thursday.

Officers began their investigation after they responded about 11:14 a.m. to the area of East Street and Walnut Street/U.S. 421 for a report of a kidnapping, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

An investigation found the suspect forced a child about a block from their home before they were able to escape and return home.

The suspect was described as a Black male, clean-shaven, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police say they've interviewed several people and checked for possible surveillance video near Van Buren and Walnut streets, which is where the suspect was last reported seen.

Police are asking anyone who lives in a four-mile radius of East and Walnut streets to check their home surveillance cameras for any recordings.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or Clinton County Central Dispatch at 765-654-4431.