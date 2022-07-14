Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Frankfort police searching for person suspected of trying to kidnap child

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 14:30:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a person they say tried to kidnap a child Thursday.

Officers began their investigation after they responded about 11:14 a.m. to the area of East Street and Walnut Street/U.S. 421 for a report of a kidnapping, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

An investigation found the suspect forced a child about a block from their home before they were able to escape and return home.

The suspect was described as a Black male, clean-shaven, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police say they've interviewed several people and checked for possible surveillance video near Van Buren and Walnut streets, which is where the suspect was last reported seen.

Police are asking anyone who lives in a four-mile radius of East and Walnut streets to check their home surveillance cameras for any recordings.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or Clinton County Central Dispatch at 765-654-4431.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE