Greenwood man convicted of attempted murder for shooting girlfriend in face during argument

JOHNSON COUNTY — A man was convicted Monday on charges he shot his girlfriend in the face last year after she refused to give him her stimulus money.

A jury found Darius Birk, 23, of Greenwood guilty on all counts after deliberating for less than three hours on a weeklong trial, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.

Dirk faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Prosecutors argued Birk shot his girlfriend in the face during an argument that, according to a probable cause affidavit, erupted after he demanded $2,800 of her stimulus money so he could buy guns.

It happened in the 600 block of Park Drive in Greenwood on March 13, 2021.

The woman had refused Birk's demand and was driving him to his home when the argument intensified, and she told him to get out of her van. Birk refused, told her "make me", took her cell phone and then punched her in the face.

She then stopped at the intersection of Park Drive and Gooseberry Lane, and Birk told her "I am about ready to [expletive] shoot you. He then drew and loaded an illegally-possessed gun and shot her, according to the affidavit.

After being shot, the woman tried to get away before Birk put her into the back seat.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and saw a male, now identified as Birk, possibly wearing a black ski mask saying "get back in the car, get back in the car" as the woman screamed for help.

The woman was later brought to Community Hospital South, where it was determined she had suffered a traumatic gunshot wound to her mouth and lower jaw, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She was later transported to Eskenazi Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Birk was brought in for an interview with police and waived his Miranda rights but only told investigators his address and requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Birk faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for the attempted murder conviction, a level 1 felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.