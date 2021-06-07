Gun violence continues past deadly weekend into Monday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence continued Monday morning following a deadly weekend in Indianapolis.

At least 18 people have been shot since Friday afternoon, including six shooting victims who died from their injuries, according to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the most recent shooting around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One person died and another was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The double-shooting came hours after another shooting left one person dead around 1 a.m. in the 10200 block of Churchill Court.

In that case, IMPD officers were patrolling around 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road when they heard gunshots fired.

Police responding to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk near a house where a large party was taking place. The man, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 50-100 people were walking in the street and leaving the area when police arrived, according to IMPD.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to either of Monday's shootings.

City's violence escalates in June's first weekend

Monday's violence followed a deadly weekend with at least 18 people shot since Friday afternoon. The shootings since Friday include:

Friday: One person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, stable.

Saturday: Four people shot with two killed in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue. Two victims are stable.

Saturday: One person killed in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive.

Saturday: Two people shot in the 10400 block of Chris Drive, both stable.

Sunday: Two people shot in the 2600 block of Madison Avenue, both stable.

Sunday: One person killed in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

Sunday: One person shot in the 3600 block of Elmonte Drive, stable.

Sunday: One person shot in the 9000 block of Neptune Drive, stable.

Monday: One person killed in the 10000 block of Churchill Court.

Monday: One person shot in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, critical.

Monday: Two people shot with one killed and one critical in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue.

Anyone with information about any of the weekend shootings should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.