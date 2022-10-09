'Guns (are) not the way to answer any questions': Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot this morning in that block and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Guns are not the way to answer any questions or to resolve any type of things because it not only hurts the family but it also hurts the person who is doing the actual shooting,” Indianapolis resident Johnathan Tyson said.

The shooting happened a few houses down from where Pastor Robert Jackson lives – his church and youth center sit just down the block.

This marks Indianapolis' 13th homicide within the first nine days of the month.

“We hear gunshots all the time – I got to the point now where I just sleep through some of them,” Jackson said.

His youth center has even gone as far as being on lockdown – he says he even wears body armor to keep himself safe.

“There was a gang-related initiation and I had to ask them to leave – I’m not going to have that here,” Jackson said.

Police say one homicide is one too many – Jackson echoes that same statement.

“One thing that I pray is that God will give us strength and peace in this situation and let us not do something that we may regret,” Jackson said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317- 327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.