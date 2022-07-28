FISHERS — A former coach at Hamilton Southeastern High School was arrested last week on an out-of-state warrant alleging he stalked a Wisconsin woman he knew through OnlyFans, records show.

A criminal complaint filed July 13 in Portage County, Wis. Circuit Court against Matthew J. Papachronis, 45, of Fishers, alleges he watched the woman outside her apartment and then followed her the next day to a baseball game. It was there he had a child give her a handwritten note in which Papachronis admitted he was watching her, the complaint alleges.

Police in Plover, Wis. began their investigation May 15 after a woman reported she had received $200 and a handwritten note from Papachronis stating he had seen her in person. She was at a baseball game when a young boy handed her the note, according to the complaint.

In the note, Papachronis thanks her for her time and writes that he hopes "his investment" gives her the life she deserves, according to the complaint.

The note also states, "P.S. I'll no longer pursue you here in person. You are safe & always were. I just had to see for myself," and is signed "love & respect MJP aka JP," the complaint alleges.

Police later discovered Papachronis had given $5 to the boy so he would hand the note to the woman.

Messages from Papachronis, under the OnlyFans username "ChiGuy34," to the woman revealed he had sent her pictures of her apartment, and of her at the May 15 baseball game. Those photos were accompanied by a message saying "something to the effect of 'I was 10 feet away from you,'" the complaint alleges.

Papachronis had also sent messages to the woman before saying he "had driven past her exit on the highway". On at least one occasion he wrote that he is in love with her, according to the complaint.

When asked via messenger from the woman's account whether Papachronis was stalking her, he wrote, "I did yes for a day ... I'm not proud of it ... I'm embarrassed ... but I got down to (the) truth. At least some of it," the complaint alleges.

The woman also reported that the night before, she saw a man standing outside her apartment looking up at her window. She later realized that man was likely Papachronis.

Immediately after that encounter, Papachronis wrote to the woman accusing her of cheating on him.

Then, on May 17, Papachronis messaged the woman on Instagram asking her to reply to his OnlyFans messages.

Police were able to identify Papachronis as the person who had been messaging the woman by executing a search warrant on his OnlyFans account. The warrant allowed police to obtain his Indiana driver's license number, date of birth and selfies all connected with his account.

Papachronis was booked into Hamilton County Jail July 21 and released Wednesday after posting $5,000 bond, according to jail and online Wisconsin court records.

Online court records show Papachronis is charged with a single count of stalking as a level 1 felony.

An initial court appearance had not been scheduled on his behalf as of Thursday.

Papachronis most recently served as an assistant swim coach for Hamilton Southeastern High School since 2018. Before that, he was employed with the district from 2002-2009 as a lay coach, according to Hamilton Southeastern Schools spokeswoman Emily Abbotts.

"We are aware of the arrest of assistant swim coach Matt Papachronis stemming from an out-of-state warrant," Abbotts wrote in an email to WRTV. "His employment has since been terminated."

Abbotts added that she was notified Papachronis was fired Wednesday, when the district learned of the arrest.

WRTV has reached out to Papachronis' attorney and is waiting to hear back.