Horse shot to death on Indianapolis' southwest side, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A horse died after someone shot it between the eyes early this week on the city's southwest side, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

The animal was named Dashin Kitty and had been helping children learn to ride since 2008, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Police were called to investigate after the horse was shot sometime between Monday and Tuesday. The horse had been left outside as usual Monday night and was found shot the next morning, according to Crime Stoppers.

The agency urged horse owners to keep their animals inside, if possible.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV has asked authorities for the name of the stable where the horse was kept and is waiting to hear back.