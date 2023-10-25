Illegal gambling ring inside local barber shop shut down, organizer charged

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces five charges including Corrupt Business Influence and Professional Gambling.

35-year-old Kesny Mathieu, a.k.a. Wilner Andre, faces four counts of Professional Gambling and one count of Corrupt Business Influence after a Indiana Gaming Commission investigation.

According to court documents, an undercover officer with the Indiana Gaming Commission conducted multiple undercover investigations at Nice Cut Barber and Tax located in the 4900 block of W. 38th Street.

During their first visit in Sept. 2022, the officer received a haircut then asked about the borlette. A borlette is a location where a bookmaker (bookie) sells lottery tickets. The barber pointed the officer to the back of the shop into an office, according to court documents.

In the office, a male sold the officer beer and a borlette ticket reflecting the numbers the officer provided.

According to court documents, on three more occasions officers entered the barber shop and eventually placed bets in the back of the business.

During the visits, the officer also noticed electronic gaming devices (EGDs), also commonly known as slot machines.

In a June search of the property, officers found more than $22,000 worth of borlette ticket sales. There was also nearly $2,000 found in the slot machines at the time of the search, according to court documents.

Mathieu is due for an initial court appearance on Thursday.