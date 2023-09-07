IMPD arrests 6 from 3 unrelated firearms on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Six arrests, including three juvenile arrests, were made by IMPD on Wednesday relating to multiple firearms related incidents around the city in the past few weeks.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Boulevard Place.

During that shooting, a 60-year-old man was shot.

A pair of 18-year-old men were arrested in the 7600 block of Wyckford Court for their role in an alleged armed robbery.

IMPD cites community cooperation and video surveillance with helping to catch the men.

Officers recovered a handgun, a machine gun conversion device and narcotics in the arrest of the pair.

IMPD also arrested a trio or juveniles for their alleged role in a robbery in the 3500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on Sunday, August 20. During that robbery, two of the juveniles were shot.

According to court documents, officers located a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds within blocks of the alleged robbery attempt of a 37-year-old man.

Officers believe the shots were fired by the third juvenile involved in the crime.

All individuals are awaiting formal charges. Until those are filed, WRTV will not name the suspects.