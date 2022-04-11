IMPD chase ends with multiple firearms found, arrests made

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, their East District Violent Reduction Team made multiple firearms arrests following a chase that ended near 38th Street and Moller Road on April 5.

The arrests came after an investigation that spanned several months, according to IMPD. The investigation followed past convicted felons with previous firearm-related convictions and a sexually violent predator, according to the police department.

The pursuit began with officers conducting surveillance on a residence on the east side of Indianapolis. Upon beginning a traffic stop near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, the suspects fled and crashed their vehicle near 38th Street and Moller Road, according to the police department.

Following a foot pursuit, three people were taken into custody, according to IMPD.

The department said K-9 officer Panda uncovered a bag of narcotics which led to further investigation and the discovery of two handguns, 45 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, nine grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and $747 in cash.

While IMPD shared images of the firearms found in the investigation, they did not release a full list of all that was found.

The three suspects are facing multiple charges for firearms possession.