IMPD chief expects charges in shooting that left officer, suspect wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Police lights poured through windows of residents who live in neighborhoods near the area of Woodlawn and State streets Sunday night.

It happened as an Indianapolis police officer was shot after responding to a report of a crash in Fountain Square.

Now that the suspect in that shooting is under arrest, though hospitalized, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said he expects charges will be filed against the 31-year-old man.

Jessie Vogel lives near the intersection of where the shooting took place, and she says she and her roommate heard the gunshots being fired.

"It felt as if it were in my backyard,” said Vogel. “It was about six or seven gunshots and we bolted. All the neighbors just came out on their porch just checking out what was going on because the entire street was shut down."

There was a reason the perimeter by police was so large. After the officer was shot, police lost track of the suspect for a short amount of time.

"Fortunately, we had drones up and a drone was able to locate that suspect, and our SWAT team was able to move in and apprehend him," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

The call came in to dispatch around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers were originally called to the area in response to a crash a few blocks over. On the way there, they were notified of a man who was allegedly intoxicated and exposing himself.

IMPD says when they approached the man he ran away and at some point, gunfire was exchanged. One officer was shot and so was the suspect.

"It's a family, and when a family member gets hurt, we are going to respond and be there for them and help them out," said Chief Taylor.

Chief Taylor couldn't say who initiated the gunfire, but he feels they have a handle on the situation.

"I think we have a pretty good idea of what happened,” said Taylor. “We do have body-worn camera footage from it, so I think that's something we will be able to vet out pretty quick."

Police say that both the criminal and internal investigation is still taking place. During the internal investigation, they will make sure protocol was followed and proper training was used during the shooting.

Taylor says the officer who was shot has been with the department for one year and was on his first rotation in the field out of the police academy.

That officer had been listed in serious condition, along with the suspect. Neither of them has been identified yet. IMPD is investigating this incident.

Several officers had body cameras activated at the time of the shooting, but that video hasn't yet been released.