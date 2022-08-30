Watch Now
IMPD detectives seek help in assault investigation

IMPD
Smith, Andrew
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 19:32:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help in an assault investigation.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of check the welfare. They arrived at the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard.

Officers found a 74-year-old woman who had sustained trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and took the victim to an area hospital.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman had been assaulted by an unknown man.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have been in or near the 4400 block of Washington Blvd between 6:00 am to 6:30 am and saw suspicious persons in the area to please contact investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Greathouse at 317.327.3330 or e-mail him at Dustin.Greathouse@indy.gov

