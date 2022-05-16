IMPD investigating homicide after man found dead outside west side building

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning outside a building on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 6400 block of W. Washington Street for a person down.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in front of a building at the location suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The building on Washington Street houses multiple businesses including a billiards bar.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD said homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the man’s death.

The victim’s name was not yet released and no arrests have been made according to IMPD.

People with information about this shooting are asked to contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

