IMPD investigating homicide on city's east side

WRTV
Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's east side.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Kitley Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival they located a person, who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

