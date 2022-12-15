IMPD investigating homicide on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's east side.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Kitley Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival they located a person, who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
