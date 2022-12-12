IMPD investigating homicide on east side after man found dead inside vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police have opened a homicide investigation after a welfare check late Sunday led to the discovery of a deceased man with injuries consistent with trauma.
According to IMPD, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Lasalle Street
There they found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.”
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives have interviewed a person of interest but ask anyone with possible information about the suspicious death call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.
TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby