IMPD investigating homicide on east side after man found dead inside vehicle

WRTV
Posted at 6:53 AM, Dec 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police have opened a homicide investigation after a welfare check late Sunday led to the discovery of a deceased man with injuries consistent with trauma.

According to IMPD, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Lasalle Street

There they found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.”

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have interviewed a person of interest but ask anyone with possible information about the suspicious death call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.

