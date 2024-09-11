IMPD involved in shooting on northeast side, no officers injured

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after IMPD officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday just before Noon.

According to police, officers were involved in a shooting but uninjured in the 7800 block of River Road. This is near 79th Street and Dean Road.

According to police logs, officers were called to the area 20 minutes prior to the shooting for a welfare check.

At the scene, officers said a man is in stable condition after being shot following a disturbance at the apartment complex. A gun was recovered from the scene.

This is a developing story.

