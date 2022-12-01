IMPD looking for two people with connections to October homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest regarding an October murder investigation.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, just before 10:30 p.m., IMPD East District officers were dispatched to 6010 E. 30th Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male inside a vehicle at this location, who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the male victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

The man, later identified later as 27-year-old Kevin Akbar, was pronounced dead the next day.

With the assistance of the IMPD violent crimes unit (VCU), special weapons and tactics (SWAT), covert robbery investigators and east district patrol officers on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, detectives arrested Tiyuan Johnson for his alleged role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar.

Johnson is charged with murder in connection to the crime.

Although an arrest has been made detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two additional persons of interest regarding this case.