IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead, 2 others injured

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD announced an arrest stemming from the shooting of three Dutch soldiers Saturday morning.

The adult male is under arrest for murder but has not been formally charged. Until they are formally charged, WRTV will not release his name.

One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis died Monday morning.

The men were training at Muscatatuk Urban Training Center, a premier training facility.

“IMPD detectives want to thank members of the community for their cooperation during this investigation,” IMPD public information officer Shane Foley said. “During the investigation, multiple individuals spoke with detectives and provided detectives with video connected to the investigation. More specific information will be available at a later time.”