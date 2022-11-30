IMPD officer fires gun at fleeing suspect during vehicle pursuit on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer fired their gun at — but did not hit — a woman accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and ramming a patrol car late Tuesday on the city's east side, officials say.

Both the officer and the suspect are being treated for minor injuries, but neither the suspect nor the officer was shot, officials tell WRTV.

It all started shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Emerson Avenue and East Walnut Street. It was there officers attempted to make a DUI traffic stop when the suspect, a woman driving a stolen vehicle, drove off.

The woman at one point stopped in an alley, where she began ramming the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser while an officer was inside.

She then got out of the stolen vehicle, at which point an officer fired their weapon. At that point, the woman took off running and the officer successfully deployed a Taser on her. The woman was subsequently taken into custody.

Police later learned the woman was wanted on a felony warrant out of Delaware County.

The officer, whose name IMPD has not been released, is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.