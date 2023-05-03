IMPD searching for woman who stole vehicle with infant inside at center of Amber Alert

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still searching for a woman accused of stealing a vehicle with an infant inside on Tuesday.

The theft led to an Amber Alert for the 7-month-old child. The child and the vehicle were located almost four hours later in on High School Road. Police say the child was uninjured.

During the course of their investigation police were able to identify a female suspect. The woman was wearing black pants and a grey shirt or sweatshirt at the time of the incident. No additional details about the woman have been released at this time.

Police released the video below and are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

UPDATE-Regarding the incident yesterday involving infant Jackson Shugars, detectives have provided video of the suspect. If anyone has any information on the suspect please call missing persons detectives at 317.327.6160 or you can remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS https://t.co/8n64QshduK pic.twitter.com/HKVliAy871 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023

The Amber Alert was canceled just before midnight after police located the vehicle with the child inside. Police say the little boy was believed to be in good condition.

According to reports, the child was located in the vehicle at a home on High School Road. The exact details about what happened have not yet been released.

If you have any information, call IMPD at 317-327-6540 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.