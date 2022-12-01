IMPD seeks help finding suspect in 2021 double homicide

Police are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a double homicide from 2021.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers have identified Lamar Ball as being involved in the murders of Eric Colvin Jr., 20, and Justice Wills, 23.

The two were killed on the night of June 28 in the parking lot of an apartment complex a couple blocks north of Warren Central High School on the far east side.

After more than a year of investigating, IMPD's Homicide detectives working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office established probable cause against Ball in connection with Wills and Colvin's deaths. A warrant was granted for Ball's arrest on Oct. 12, 2022.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Lamar Ball to contact IMPD Homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.